Rolling Stones Bring In Almost $238 Million With No Filter Tour

08-06-2018

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones recently-completed No Filter tour has topped more than $237.8 million dollars in revenue. Billboard reports the 2017-2018 trek saw the iconic band perform 28 sold-out shows to more than 1.5 million fans across the UK and Europe.



The group split the 28-date tour into two equal legs of 14 shows each, with the fall 2017 series earning more than $120 million while the spring 2018 run - which recently wrapped up in Warsaw, Poland on July 8 - grossed $117,844,618 over 750,874 tickets sold, according to data reported to Billboard.



The band's two-night stand in May at London Stadium brought in $20,496,697 alone. "Well that's it.... for now!," posted the Stones on social media after the tour's finish. "Huge thank you to the crew that make all of this happen and of course each and every one of you. We'll see you soon!" Watch the London recap video and read more here.