Rob Zombie And Marilyn Manson Forced To Cancel Show At Last Minute

08-09-2018
Rob Zombie

(hennemusic) Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson were forced to cancel the August 7th stop of their coheadlining tour at Jones Beach at the last minute due to severe weather.

According to Billboard, the Wantagh, NY stop of the pair's co-headlining Twins of Evil: The Second Coming tour was originally delayed, but eventually cancelled at 10 p.m. via Twitter when the dangerous conditions resulted in the floor of the theater being flooded.

"Due to severe weather, tonight's Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson show is canceled," tweeted the venue. "Your safety is our first priority. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. Please travel safely."

"Well folks, due to to rain and lightning, tonight's show has been cancelled. Sorry everyone," posted Zombie on social media, later adding: "We're really sorry folks that the show at Jones Beach, Wantagh NY, was cancelled tonight due to the extremely bad weather. I'm guessing we're gonna have to make some extra sacrifices to the rain gods to plead with them to stop screwing with our shows. Sorry again." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


