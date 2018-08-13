News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




I Killed The Prom Queen Announce One Off Reunion With Former Members

08-13-2018
I Killed The Prom Queen

I Killed The Prom Queen have announced that they will be playing a special one off reunion show at the UNIFY Gathering 2019 where they celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut album.

The special performance will feature current members Jona Weinhofen and Kevin Cameron along with former members JJ Peters, Sean Kennedy, and Michael Crafter.

The band advises fans that this does not mark a reunion of that lineup, but a special performance to mark the anniversary of their "When Goodbye Means Forever" album.

They told fans, "IKTPQ will be performing an exclusive set at UNIFY Gathering 2019, coinciding with the 15 year anniversary of 'When Goodbye Means Forever'.

"Mainstays Jona Weinhofen & Kevin Cameron will be again rejoined by Jj Peters, Sean Kennedy & Michael Crafter for this one-off special festival appearance.

"Though not to be viewed as a reformation away from our current 'Beloved' album lineup rounded out by Jamie Hope & Ben Coyte, this Unify set aims to be a fun throwback to the early years of the band focusing on material which hasn't been performed live in well over a decade."


