Pink Floyd Share Rare 1968 Performance Video Footage

08-13-2018
Pink Floyd

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming rare video footage from a 1968 French television broadcast of a performance of "Let There Be More Light", the opening track and lead single from their second album "A Saucerful Of Secrets."

The group can be seen miming the song on the show Samedi et Compagnie ("Saturday And Company"), hosted by renowned television personality Albert Raisner.

While Pink Floyd only performed "Let There Be More Light" live in 1968-69, the song resurfaced earlier this year during a spring series of UK club dates by Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets, featuring the band's founding member and drummer.

Mason's first live musical outing since Pink Floyd played at the 2005 Live 8 concert in London saw the rocker present vintage material from the legendary UK band's pre-"The Dark Side Of The Moon" era.

The drummer will return to live action for a month-long fall tour of the UK and Europe that will begin in Stockholm, Sweden on September 2.

"This is a unique opportunity to experience Pink Floyd's celebrated and significant early body of work played live including songs from albums The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn and A Saucerful Of Secrets," said the group in a released statement ahead of the club tour. "Very few bands are as culturally important as Pink Floyd. They are one of the best-selling music artists of all time and Nick Mason is a founder and the only constant member of the band performing on all of their albums as well as all of their live shows." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


