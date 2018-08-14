News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Led Zeppelin Stream 'The Ocean' From 'The Song Remains The Same' Reissue

08-14-2018
Led Zeppelin

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are streaming live audio of their 1973 classic, "The Ocean", as a preview to the September 7th release of multiple remastered editions of the soundtrack to the concert film, "The Song Remains The Same."

The song originally appeared on the group's fifth album, "Houses Of The Holy", which topped the charts in the UK, Canada, Australia and the US, where it went on to sell more than 11 million copies.

Due September 7, "The Song Remains The Same" features material recorded during the band's 1973 performances at New York's Madison Square Garden and was first released in 1976.

Featuring newly-remastered audio supervised by Jimmy Page, the soundtrack reissue will be available via Super Deluxe Boxed Set, CD, vinyl, digital versions, plus the full album's debut release in Hi-Res 5.1 surround sound on Blu-ray. Listen to the preview clip here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Led Zeppelin Stream 'The Ocean' From 'The Song Remains The Same' Reissue

Led Zeppelin Stream Classic 'Rock And Roll' Performance

Smashing Pumpkins and Lzzy Hale Rock Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway'- Arctic Monkeys Release 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' Video and more

Led Zeppelin Share Preview Of Special 50th Anniversary Release

Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation

Led Zeppelin Streaming Track From Upcoming Deluxe Reissue

Led Zeppelin Announce Massive The Song Remains The Same Reissue

Led Zeppelin Preview Official 50th Anniversary Book

Led Zeppelin's John Bonham Honored With Hometown Statue

Led Zeppelin Score Chart Topping Hit With RSD Release

More Led Zeppelin News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Megadeth New Album Plans Revealed By Dave Mustaine- Stryper's Oz Fox Suffers Seizure On Stage- Led Zeppelin Stream 'The Ocean' From 'The Song Remains The Same' Reissue- more

Guns N' Roses Members Think New Album Is Good Idea- Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Does Surprise Jam With Billy Joel- I Killed The Prom Queen Announce One Off Reunion- more

AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio- Dave Grohl Releases Video Of Full Epic New Song Performance- Ace Frehley Streams New Song- more

AC/DC Album Speculation Fueled By Studio Photo- Slash To Play Special Show At Iconic Music Club- Rob Zombie And Marilyn Manson Forced To Cancel Show At Last Minute- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Megadeth New Album Plans Revealed By Dave Mustaine

Stryper's Oz Fox Suffers Seizure On Stage

Led Zeppelin Stream 'The Ocean' From 'The Song Remains The Same' Reissue

Aerosmith's Residency Plans Revealed By Joe Perry

The Dead Daisies Announce Winter Tour Including Unplugged Set

Jack White Announces Canadian Boarding House Reach Tour

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Announce North American Solo Tour

Dead & Company Announce 2nd Annual Playing In The Sand

Monster Truck Release 'Thundertruck' Video

Glass Hammer Release Teaser For New Concept Album

Singled Out: Love Stallion's Slow Release

Guns N' Roses Members Think New Album Is Good Idea

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Goes Surprise Jam With Billy Joel

I Killed The Prom Queen Announce One Off Reunion With Former Members

Pearl Jam Play Tribute To Chris Cornell During Seattle Show

Pink Floyd Share Rare 1968 Performance Video Footage

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.