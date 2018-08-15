John Lennon Imagine Film Expanded and Restored For Movie Theater Release

A restored and remixed version of the John Lennon film "Imagine," including previously unreleased bonus footage will be returning to movie theaters worldwide on September 17th.

According to the announcement the film "has been restored frame-by-frame, from the original reels with the audio remix by triple Grammy Award-winning engineer, Paul Hicks.

"It is accompanied by 15 minutes of never-before-seen extras including studio footage of John and his band (including George Harrison, Nicky Hopkins from the Rolling Stones, Alan White from Yes and Klaus Voormann) performing 'How Do You Sleep?' and 'Oh My Love' in a specially created Dolby Atmos surround sound 'raw studio' mix."

Read more details and see a list of cinemas here.





