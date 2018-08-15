News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

John Lennon Imagine Film Expanded and Restored For Movie Theater Release

08-15-2018
John Lennon

A restored and remixed version of the John Lennon film "Imagine," including previously unreleased bonus footage will be returning to movie theaters worldwide on September 17th.

According to the announcement the film "has been restored frame-by-frame, from the original reels with the audio remix by triple Grammy Award-winning engineer, Paul Hicks.

"It is accompanied by 15 minutes of never-before-seen extras including studio footage of John and his band (including George Harrison, Nicky Hopkins from the Rolling Stones, Alan White from Yes and Klaus Voormann) performing 'How Do You Sleep?' and 'Oh My Love' in a specially created Dolby Atmos surround sound 'raw studio' mix."

Read more details and see a list of cinemas here.


Related Stories


John Lennon Imagine Film Expanded and Restored For Movie Theater Release

John Lennon Commemorative Forever Stamp Announced

Cheap Trick's Next Album To Feature John Lennon Cover

Foo Fighters Mash Up Van Halen and John Lennon Classics

Rare Piece Of John Lennon Memorabilia Headed for Auction

John Lennon's Original 'Sgt. Pepper's' Sketch Auctioned 2017 In Review

Stolen John Lennon Personal Items Found Half A World Away

Liam Gallagher Reveals John Lennon Inspired 'As You Were' Album Title

Paul McCartney Posts John Lennon Birthday Message

Yoko Ono Sues Drink Company For Trademark Infringement

More John Lennon News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Journey's Steve Perry New Album Details Revealed- Lindsey Buckingham Announces Post Fleetwood Mac Tour- Megalife: The Autobiography Of Nick Menza Set For Release- more

Megadeth New Album Plans Revealed By Dave Mustaine- Stryper's Oz Fox Suffers Seizure On Stage- Led Zeppelin Stream 'The Ocean' From 'The Song Remains The Same' Reissue- more

Guns N' Roses Members Think New Album Is Good Idea- Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Does Surprise Jam With Billy Joel- I Killed The Prom Queen Announce One Off Reunion- more

AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio- Dave Grohl Releases Video Of Full Epic New Song Performance- Ace Frehley Streams New Song- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Journey's Steve Perry New Album Details Revealed

Lindsey Buckingham Announces Post Fleetwood Mac Tour

Megalife: The Autobiography Of Nick Menza Set For Release

Aerosmith To Rock Late Night TV

Thrice Streaming New Song 'Only Us'

John Lennon Imagine Film Expanded and Restored For Movie Theater Release

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Releases Video Promo For Special Event

Whitechapel Announce This Is Exile Anniversary Tour

Anathema Announce Internal Landscapes Release

We're Still Here: Johnny Cash's Bitter Tears Revisited DVD Announced

Singled Out: Grex's Martha

Megadeth New Album Plans Revealed By Dave Mustaine

Stryper's Oz Fox Suffers Seizure On Stage

Led Zeppelin Stream 'The Ocean' From 'The Song Remains The Same' Reissue

Aerosmith's Residency Plans Revealed By Joe Perry

The Dead Daisies Announce Winter Tour Including Unplugged Set

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.