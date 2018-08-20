The Eagles Have No. 1 and No. 3 Biggest Selling Albums Of All Time

(hennemusic) The Eagles' 1976 collection, "Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975", has surpassed Michael Jackson's 1982 smash, "Thriller", to top the list of best-selling albums in music history.



The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced the California band's package has been newly-certified at 38x Platinum, accounting for sales and streams of more than 38 million copies since its release.



The RIAA also revealed that The Eagles' 1976 record, "Hotel California", is now the third best-selling album of all time, certified 26x Platinum for sales and streams of more than 26 million copies.



"Congratulations to the Eagles, who now claim the jaw-dropping feat of writing and recording two of the top three albums in music history," says RIAA Chairman and CEO Cary Sherman. "Both of these transcendent albums have impressively stood the test of time, only gaining more currency and popularity as the years have passed, much like the Eagles themselves.



"As we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the RIAA's Gold & Platinum Program this year, it is only fitting that we can recognize the Eagles for their singular contribution to the history of American music."



"We are grateful for our families, our management, our crew, the people at radio and, most of all, the loyal fans who have stuck with us through the ups and downs of 46 years," added Don Henley in a statement. "It's been quite a ride." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Eagles' Joe Walsh Recruits Don Henley, James Taylor For VetsAid Concert

Rolling Stones, The Eagles Top Rock Concert Draws In 2018

Eagles Glenn Frey Wrongful Death Lawsuit Hospital and Doctor Respond

Jesse Hughes Added To Rock Against MS Benefit Concert

Eagles Launch 2018 North American Tour

Eagles Legend Glenn Frey's Career Celebrated With Box Set

Eagles Add Another New Date Due To High Demand

Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour

Eagles' Vince Gill Discusses Being Sexually Assaulted As A Child

More Eagles News

Share this article



