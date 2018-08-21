News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Aerosmith Team With Rappers For MTV VMA Performance

08-21-2018
Aerosmith

(hennemusic) Aerosmith teamed up with rappers Post Malone and 21 Savage to close out the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on August 20 with a pair of classic tracks.

MTV reports the finale began with the rappers performing their 2017 US No. 1 hit, "Rockstar", before a screen featuring the logo for Aerosmith's just-announced 2019 Las Vegas residency was dropped to reveal the Boston rockers, who launched into 1973's anthemic "Dream On" and the title track to 1975's "Toys In The Attic" with Malone joining them on guitar.

"The future of music," tweeted Steven Tyler about Malone after the show, while the rapper returned the favor by posting: "Thanks Steven!!!!!! Love u so much!!!!!"

"Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild" will see the band perform an 18-date series at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort in Las Vegas beginning Saturday, April 6, 2019. See video of the VMA appearance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


