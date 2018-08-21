|
Aerosmith Team With Rappers For MTV VMA Performance
08-21-2018
(hennemusic) Aerosmith teamed up with rappers Post Malone and 21 Savage to close out the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on August 20 with a pair of classic tracks.
"Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild" will see the band perform an 18-date series at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort in Las Vegas beginning Saturday, April 6, 2019. See video of the VMA appearance here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
