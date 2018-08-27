Fifth Angel Reveal Details For Long Awaited New Album

Fifth Angel have announced that they will be releasing their first new studio album in almost 30 years and have revealed the track details and cover art.

The new record will be entitled "The Third Secret" and is set to hit stores on October 26th and the band recruited by Zsofia Dankova (Powerwolf a.o.) to create the album cover art.

Fans will get their first taste of the album when the lead single "Can You Hear Me" is released on September 7th. Bassist John Macko had this to say, "When we began this process, we always were mindful to write songs that moved us as a band first. We felt that if we achieved that, then the music will most likely touch our fans as well."

lead vocalist and guitarist Kendall Bechtel added, "We are very proud of the new album! We hope the fans will hear the classic threads of the Fifth Angel they know and love, along with the growth and maturity the individuals of the band have gone through over the years. We hope they love the new songs as much as we do!"

Tracklist:

01. Stars Are Falling

02. We Will Rise

03. Queen Of Thieves

04. Dust To Dust

05. Can You Hear Me

06. This Is War

07. Fatima

08. Third Secret

09. Shame On You

10. Hearts Of Stone





