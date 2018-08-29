The Band Stream Remix Of Music From Big Pink Classic The Weight

(hennemusic) The Band are streaming a 2018 remix of their classic track, "The Weight", as the latest preview to the August 31 release of multiple 50th Anniversary editions of their 1968 debut, "Music From Big Pink."



Written by guitarist Robbie Robertson, "The Weight" was the only single issued from the influential album; the song peaked at No. 63 on the US Billboard Hot 100 while the project hit No. 30 on the Billboard 200.



"It's so deeply ingrained and so familiar," Robertson tells Billboard about the debut, "and revisiting it, knowing that this record has taken on a musical, historic place, I was listening to it differently, and with a lot of satisfaction. There is such a deep soul in that period of The Band, making music that still has the same magnet that I hoped it would have back then.



"When we made this record and played it for friends and for the record company, they had no idea what we were doing; You could see on people's faces that look of being so unsure of what they were hearing. It was a little bit spooky to me, but...it's stood that test of time very well."



"Music From Big Pink" was recorded by producer John Simon over two weeks after songwriting sessions at the "Big Pink" house in upstate New York. Stream the song and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

The Band Stream Remix From Big Pink 50th Anniversary Reissue

The Band Expand 'Music From Big Pink' For 50th Anniversary

Dream Theater Fans Are In For A Treat With New Album Says Band

Graham Bonnet Band Stream 'Meanwhile, Back In The Garage'

The Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce 2018 Residency

Allman Brothers Band Announce Cream Of The Crop Release

The Room Announce Band Lineup Changes

Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts Won't Mind End Of The Band

Lady Antebellum Star's Son Ready To Join The Band

More The Band News

Share this article



