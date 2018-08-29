Yes Featuring ARW Kick Off US Tour With Rare Club Show

(hennemusic) Yes featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman kicked off their 50th Anniversary US tour with a rare club show at the famed Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles on August 26.



In front of a packed crowd of 400 fans, Yes delivered a 13-song set that opened with "Cinema" from 1983's "90125" and presented a mix of classic tracks from the seventies, eighties and nineties.



The intimate venue had been selected for opening night of the 50th anniversary run to celebrate Yes' first headline show there in November 1971, with tickets available at the door matching 1971 prices at only $2 each.



"Wonderfully nostalgic at the Whisky in LA last night," tweeted Wakeman. "Brought back so many great memories. Apologies to Jon, Trev, Lou and Lee as I seemed to take up most of the stage....."



The group's 10-date, late summer US series will wrap up in Huber Heights, OH on September 9 before resuming with an additional 20+ shows (TBA) in early 2019. Watch several videos from the show here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





