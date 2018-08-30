Metallica Tell You What Time It Is

If you were wondering what to get your favorite Metallica fans for Christmas, the band may be able to help you decide with the announcement that they are releasing a new series branded watches this fall.

The band revealed that they have teamed up with Nixon to release a new collection of watches on November 5th. The line will include eight different models, as well as a special limited edition one.

Metallica also said that this partnership is only the beginning and they have more ideas that they hope to implement for even more special watches next year. For now check out the line that will be coming out in November here.





