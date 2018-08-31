Judas Priest Play Classic Song For First Time In 38 Years

(hennemusic) Judas Priest performed the 1978 track, "Delivering The Goods", for the first time in 38 years during an August 29 show in Montreal, PQ, and video from the event is streaming online.



The song from the UK band's fourth album, "Killing Machine" - released in the US as "Hell Bent For Leather" - was last played during a 1980 tour in support of "British Steel."



The Montreal stop is part of Judas Priest's current co-headlining tour of North America with Deep Purple as they promote their latest release, "Firepower."



Produced by Tom Allom and Andy Sneap, the project earned the rockers their highest-charting US album with its debut at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 earlier this year.



Frontman Rob Halford recenetly revealed that the veteran metal icons are planning to mark their 50th anniversary in 2019.



"We are, yes," Halford tells 93.3 WMMR Philadelphia. "We're already having these discussions every now and again in the band and with our label and with our promoters and management. We have some ideas and when we get close to solidifying something, we'll let you guys know.



"It's gonna be a great year. What a celebration. Another incredible milestone for Judas Priest that we're looking forward to sharing with everybody." here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





