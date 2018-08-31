|
Unearth, Tap Fit For An Autopsy, The Agony Scene For Fall Tour
08-31-2018
Unearth can't get enough of the road and will be returning to North American venues this fall for a new tour that will feature support from Fit For An Autopsy, The Agony Scene and Traitors.
The band spent the summer on the road as part of the final Warped Tour but will be launching their new trek on November 2nd in Cambridge, MA ahead of the release of their new album "Extinction(s)".
Frontman Trevor Phipps shared his excitement, "'Extinction(s)' is coming and we'll be doing the first of many tours on the record this November. We are very much looking forward to showcasing more songs from the new album on this upcoming tour as well as playing material from our entire catalog. We're also excited to have Fit for an Autopsy, The Agony Scene and Traitors join this stacked bill."
Unearth Fall Tour Dates:
