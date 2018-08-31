News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Unearth, Tap Fit For An Autopsy, The Agony Scene For Fall Tour

08-31-2018
Unearth

Unearth can't get enough of the road and will be returning to North American venues this fall for a new tour that will feature support from Fit For An Autopsy, The Agony Scene and Traitors.

The band spent the summer on the road as part of the final Warped Tour but will be launching their new trek on November 2nd in Cambridge, MA ahead of the release of their new album "Extinction(s)".

Frontman Trevor Phipps shared his excitement, "'Extinction(s)' is coming and we'll be doing the first of many tours on the record this November. We are very much looking forward to showcasing more songs from the new album on this upcoming tour as well as playing material from our entire catalog. We're also excited to have Fit for an Autopsy, The Agony Scene and Traitors join this stacked bill."

Unearth Fall Tour Dates:
11/2 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia
11/3 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
11/4 - Halethorpe, MD - Fish Head Cantina
11/5 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
11/6 - Fayetteville, NC - The Drunk Horse Pub
11/7 - Ocala, FL - The Alchemy Ballroom
11/8 - Margate, FL - O'Malley's Live
11/9 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
11/10 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
11/12 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
11/13 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall
11/14 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
11/15 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
11/16 - St. Louis, MO - The Firebird
11/17 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
11/18 - Detroit, MI - The Magic Stick


Related Stories


Unearth, Tap Fit For An Autopsy, The Agony Scene For Fall Tour

Unearth Streaming New Song 'Incinerate'

Shadows Fall, Unearth Supergroup Downpour Crowdsourcing Album

Unearth Recruit Killswitch Engage Star For New Album

Unearthed Rolling Stones 1960s Footage Being Released

T-Pain Giving Away Unearthed Lil Wayne Collaboration Mixtape

The Monks 1967 Unearthed Recordings To Finally Be Released

Unearthed Beatles 'Sgt. Pepper' Outtake Streaming Online

More Unearth News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Mastodon Cancel North American Tour Due To 'Critical Situation'- Steven Tyler and Nuno Bettencourt Rock Rolling Stones Classic- Led Zeppelin Release Promo Video- more

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock- Metallica Tell You What Time It Is- Bad Company U.S. Dates- more

Metal Parents Arrested- OneRepublic Release Connection Video- Alkaline Trio Stream New Song- Joe Bonamassa Adds Date- Pink Floyd Release Video For Their Debut Single- more

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul's Cause Of Death Revealed- Foo Fighters Play Rarities At Cal Jam 18 Pop-Up Store- Led Zeppelin Release Preview Video For 50th Anniversary Release- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Mastodon Cancel North American Tour Due To 'Critical Situation'

Steven Tyler and Nuno Bettencourt Rock Rolling Stones Classic

Led Zeppelin Release Promo Video For Song Remains The Same Box Set

Judas Priest Play Classic Song For First Time In 38 Years

Metallica To Quench Fans Thirst With Blackened American Whiskey

Unearth, Tap Fit For An Autopsy, The Agony Scene For Fall Tour

Suicidal Tendencies Staying Cyco With Their Very Own Chucks

Anthrax's 'State Of Euphoria' Expanded For 30th Anniversary Reissue

41POINT9 Say Semper Fi With 'The Marine' Video

Sleep Signals Hitting The Road For Fireproof and Atreyu Tours

Singled Out: Hamish Anderson's No Good

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend

Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock

Metallica Tell You What Time It Is

Bad Company Announce U.S. Live Dates

Alice In Chains, Godsmack, and Nine Inch Nails Lead Louder Than Life

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.