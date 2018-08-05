3OH!3 and Emo Nite LA Announce The WANT House Party Tour

We were sent the following details: These shows are going to be an actual house party. Fans are going to be able to be a part of each night without the typical constraints of set times and with an opportunity to really interact and connect with artists, just as if you were throwing this party in your own living room.

Nathaniel Motte and Sean Foreman of 3OH!3 had this to say, "We want to include people from different backgrounds, walks of life and foster an environment that breaks down the barrier between the artist and fans.

"We want to be able to throw a party, celebrating 10 years of WANT and bring the unique energy of Emo Nite along with the energy we have always had." See the dates - here.

BPM submitted this story.

