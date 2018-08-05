Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin Add New Tour Leg

From Ashes To New will be providing support on all of the new fall dates and the trek will feature Bad Wolves and In Flames joining the fun on select dates.

Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory had this to say, "We have an extremely loyal travel-to-the-end-of-the-world diehard fanbase, so our shows are always packed and a blast. With that said, this current run turned out to be the most-attended, most-successful tour we have done to date

"Those cities we couldn't fit into this summer run--worry not--we heard you all! We're extending this tour all the way through the fall, so we will see you soon." Read more - here.