Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals Release 'Choosing Mental Illness' Video (Week in Review)
Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals Release 'Choosing Mental Illness' Video was a top story on Wednesday: Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals have released a new music video for their track "Choosing Mental Illness". The song comes from their latest album "Choosing Mental Illness As A Virtue". Anselmo, band leaders and former Pantera and Down frontman, had this to say about the clip, "This video is based on one of my favorite films about the harshness of mental illness. Being up close and personal with the struggle, I often feel like R. P. McMurphy, who I play in the clip.
