Robert Townsend's Making The Five Heartbeats Movie Theater Event (Week in Review)
Robert Townsend's Making The Five Heartbeats Movie Theater Event was a top story on Wednesday: (Scoop) Robert Townsend's new documentary Making The Five Heartbeats is set to hit movie theaters for a special screening later this month. We were sent the following details: In 1990, actor, comedian, writer and director, Robert Townsend, went against every obstacle in Hollywood, relying on his faith, street smarts, and tenacity to bring his passion project, 1991's "The Five Heartbeats," to big screens. The Motown-flavored story of the rise and fall of an African-American vocal group in the '60s, the musical drama is the subject of Townsend's documentary, "Making The Five Heartbeats."
