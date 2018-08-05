|
Sammy Hagar Previews New Music From The Circle (Week in Review)
.
Sammy Hagar Previews New Music From The Circle was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Sammy Hagar is previewing music from the forthcoming debut studio album by supergroup The Circle in a new Instagram video. "Hey! hey! New music from The Circle" writes the Red Rocker alongside a clip that sees him in the studio singing along with a song from the project. The band - which features Hagar alongside bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson - formed in 2014 to present the Red Rocker's musical history and Bonham's legacy by performing tunes by Hagar, Van Halen, Montrose and Led Zeppelin. The group issued their first live DVD, "At Your Service", in 2015, which presented material filmed during the 2014 tour. Check out the clip to get a taste of what is to come - here.
The band - which features Hagar alongside bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson - formed in 2014 to present the Red Rocker's musical history and Bonham's legacy by performing tunes by Hagar, Van Halen, Montrose and Led Zeppelin.
The group issued their first live DVD, "At Your Service", in 2015, which presented material filmed during the 2014 tour. Check out the clip to get a taste of what is to come - here.