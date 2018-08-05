Silverstein Tap Hawthorne Heights, As Cities Band For Anniversary Tour (Week in Review)

Silverstein Tap Hawthorne Heights, As Cities Band For Anniversary Tour was a top story on Wednesday: Silverstein have announced that they will be launching a North American fall tour to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut album "When Broken Is Easily Fixed". The trek will feature support from Hawthorne Heights, As Cities Burn, and Capstan and Silverstein will be performing two sets during the shows. The first will be a performance of the full album, followed by a set of other hit songs from their career. Frontman Shane Told had this to say, "As hard as we work on pushing forward with our new music, it's fun to reminisce and I think important to give some love and respect to the music that started it all for us and the fans who have supported us since the beginning. We've never been a band to tear down or insult our older material, and I've always said we will always show it the respect it deserves. This tour is doing exactly that."



