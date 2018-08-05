|
Skindred Announce North American Fall Tour (Week in Review)
.
Skindred Announce North American Fall Tour was a top story on Wednesday: Skindred have announced that they will be returning to North America this fall to launch a headline tour in support of their brand new studio album "Big Tings". They will be supported on the trek by Sumo Cyco and Raven Black. The tour is set to kick off on September 26th in Jacksonville, FL and runs through October 12th in Tempe, AZ.
