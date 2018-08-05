Skindred Announce North American Fall Tour (Week in Review)

. Skindred Announce North American Fall Tour was a top story on Wednesday: Skindred have announced that they will be returning to North America this fall to launch a headline tour in support of their brand new studio album "Big Tings". They will be supported on the trek by Sumo Cyco and Raven Black. The tour is set to kick off on September 26th in Jacksonville, FL and runs through October 12th in Tempe, AZ.



The group had this to say, "We are blown away by the success 'That's My Jam'is currently having in America. It's heartwarming that our once second home is once again opening its arms to Skindred. This North American tour is so exciting for us, we can't wait to spread "Big Tings" across the land and so say all of us, Let's Dred into America!" See the dates - here. More Skindred News Share this article



