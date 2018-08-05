|
Yes (Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman) Reveal New Song 'Fragile' (Week in Review)
Yes (Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman) Reveal New Song 'Fragile' was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman recently premiered a new song called "Fragile." Rabin debuted the tune - which shares its name with the title of the legendary band's 1971 album - during a recent appearance on Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones' radio show, "Jonesy's Jukebox", on 95.5 KLOS Los Angeles. The track, which features both Rabin and Jon Anderson on vocals, was produced by Rabin and initially appeared in a different form over the end credits of the TNT series Agent X in 2015. The guitarist revealed that once his bandmates heard the song, they expressed interest in doing something with it. "So we thought, 'Yeah, let's do it,'" Rabin told Jones, "so we did it." The audio for "Fragile" has surfaced online ahead of the song's official release, with more details to be announced soon. Listen - here.
