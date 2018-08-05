As I Lay Dying Return With U.S. and European Tours This Fall

The band broke up after frontman Tim Lambesis was jailed for a murder plot against his wife. He was released in 2016 and the band played their first reunion show last month in San Diego.

The group will be kicking off the first tour leg in Phoenix, AZ at the Club Red on November 1st and wrapping things up on Nov 18th in Pomona at The Glasshouse.

They will head across the pond to launch their second leg on December 1st in Bochum, Germany at Matrix and will conclude on December 15th in Chemnitz, Germany at AJZ. See the dates - here.