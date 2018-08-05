|
Black Star Riders Announce Fall UK Tour (Week in Review)
.
Black Star Riders Announce Fall UK Tour was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Black Star Riders have announced dates for a fall UK tour. Special Guests on all shows except Planet Rockstock is Myke Gray with The Rising Souls added at Buckley, Southampton and Leamington Spa. The band will begin a week-long, five city run in Buckley on November 28 that will include stops in Southampoton, Leamington Spa, Holmfirth and a festival appearance at Planet Rockstock. Black Star Riders are currently on the road across Europe, mixing headline and festival gigs with opening slots on the Judas Priest tour. Check out the dates - here.
The band will begin a week-long, five city run in Buckley on November 28 that will include stops in Southampoton, Leamington Spa, Holmfirth and a festival appearance at Planet Rockstock.
Black Star Riders are currently on the road across Europe, mixing headline and festival gigs with opening slots on the Judas Priest tour. Check out the dates - here.