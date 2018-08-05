|
Graham Bonnet Band Release Livin' In Suspicion Video (Week in Review)
.
Graham Bonnet Band Release Livin' In Suspicion Video was a top story on Thursday: The Graham Bonnet Band have released a new music video for their track "Livin' In Suspicion." The song comes from the group's recently released album "Meanwhile, Back In The Garage". Bonnet had the following to say about the new song, which was written Russ Ballard, "Russ has been a friend for many years and written songs for me in the past, as well as big hits for bands like Kiss, America and Santana. "This time I really feel that almost by chance we have something that can be seen as another Since You Been Gone type of song, in that it is very memorable and people can instantly relate to it." Watch the video - here.
