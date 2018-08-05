|
Iron Maiden Release Video For New Tour Leg (Week in Review)
Iron Maiden Release Video For New Tour Leg was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Iron Maiden are streaming a video promoting the UK leg of their Legacy Of The Beast summer tour. Issued in sync with the leg's July 31 opening night in Newcastle, UK, the preview sees band members raving about the return to the native land while outlining cities featured in the two-week, seven date run. Inspired by their mobile game and comic book of the same name, the UK leg - with guests Killswitch Engage - will hit five cities before wrapping up the full three-month European trek with a two-night stand at London's O2 Arena on August 10 and 11. "We have an amazing show for you," says vocalist Bruce Dickinson. guitarist Janick Gers added "The stage show is incredible. Can't wait for you to see it!" Watch the video - here.
