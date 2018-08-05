All Them Witches Stream New Song 'Fishbelly 86 Onions' (Week in Review)

All Them Witches have released a stream of their brand new track "Fishbelly 86 Onions". The song comes from their forthcoming album "ATW", which is set to be released on September 28th. The new song can be streamed here. The band has also announced a US headlining tour in support of the new album, kicking off at the Desert Daze Music Festival in Perris, CA on October 12-14 where they will play alongside the likes of My Bloody Valentine, Tame Impala, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard and more. The trek is scheduled to conclude on November 24th in St. Louis, MO at the Blueberry Hill Duck Room. See all of the dates for the tour - here.



