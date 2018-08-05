|
Dead Letter Circus Release 'The Real You' Video (Week in Review)
Dead Letter Circus Release 'The Real You' Video was a top story on Friday: (Trendsetter) Dead Letter Circus have released a music video for their track "The Real You". The song comes from the group's forthcoming self-titled studio album. The new album is set to hit stores on September and will mark the band's first release since 2015's "Aesthetics". frontman Kim Benzie explained the inspiration for the new track: "'The Real You' was me absorbing the cultural changes that have grown around social media. Life should be a journey towards letting go of the mask you create with your insecurities when you're young." Watch the video - here.
