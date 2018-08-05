Drive-By Truckers To Finally Release Very First Album

Recorded in 1990, but never-before-released as intended, the album arrives in stores and at all DSPs and streaming services via ATO Records on Friday September 21.

While Mike Cooley and Patterson Hood may have founded Drive-By Truckers in 1996, the two musicians had in fact first come together more than a decade prior. They met on August 1, 1985, the day Hood moved into a dank basement apartment in North Florence, AL shared by Cooley. The two young musicians took notice of each other's guitars and became fast friends, drinking cheap beer and singing songs together on the flat's shabby couch. Among those songs were originals penned by Hood, including one that took its title from the Southern colloquialism, I wouldn't know him from Adam's house cat. Hood and Cooley worked out a rendition of the song that quickly led to another and then another. That first collaboration eventually gave the band its moniker - Adam's House Cat was born. Read more - here.

