Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami Coming To DVD and Blu-Ray

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami had it world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, and opened theatrically in New York and Los Angeles in April, followed by engagements in over 75 markets in the US and Canada including Austin, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC, Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto.

Bonus features include an audio commentary with Grace Jones, director Sophie Fiennes, and Associate Professor of Africana Studies Judith Casselberry, a second audio commentary with director Sophie Fiennes and critic Ian Haydn Smith, and a Q&A with Grace Jones and Sophie Fiennes, moderated by NPR Music Editor Piotr Orlov. This film is currently available in digital video, including - Amazon.

Kino Lorber submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.