Guns N' Roses, Dream Theater Supergroup Sons Of Apollo Cancel Shows

The supergroup project featuring Mike Portnoy, Derek Sherinian, Billy Sheehan, Jeff Scott Soto and Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal, broke the news to fans with the following:

"Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, Sons Of Apollo regretfully has had to cancel all remaining summer festival appearances at Wacken Open Air and Prog In The Park II.

"We sincerely apologize to all of the fans that were looking forward to these appearances. The headlining show in Budapest originally scheduled for August 18 has now been moved into our fall schedule and will now happen on September 17. All tickets for the originally scheduled Aug date will still be honored." - here.