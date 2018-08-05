|
Mushroomhead Announce Special Volume III Launch Event (Week in Review)
.
Mushroomhead Announce Special Volume III Launch Event was a top story on Friday: Mushroomhead have announced a special hometown event to celebrate he release of their forthcoming DVD "Volume III". The band will be hosting a one-night-only screening/premiere of the entire DVD at the Cedar Lee Theatre on August 15th. The event will be staged ahead of the official release of the new DVD, the two previous DVD's Volume 1 (2005) and Volume 2 (2008). Producer/drummer/founder Steve "Skinny" Felton says, "Members of our team originally wanted us to do this premiere in LA or New York, but Cleveland is our hometown and we want to represent! Our local fans are the people who made us who we are today, and this is a once in a lifetime event. "I'm excited to see how VOLUME III translates to the big screen... we've never done this before, so it's an entirely new version stage fright, ha! Good thing Cedar Lee has a bar!"
The event will be staged ahead of the official release of the new DVD, the two previous DVD's Volume 1 (2005) and Volume 2 (2008). Producer/drummer/founder Steve "Skinny" Felton says, "Members of our team originally wanted us to do this premiere in LA or New York, but Cleveland is our hometown and we want to represent! Our local fans are the people who made us who we are today, and this is a once in a lifetime event.
"I'm excited to see how VOLUME III translates to the big screen... we've never done this before, so it's an entirely new version stage fright, ha! Good thing Cedar Lee has a bar!"