Seattle Mariners Announce Alice In Chains Night at Safeco Field (Week in Review)
Seattle Mariners Announce Alice In Chains Night at Safeco Field was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) Major League Baseball's Seattle Mariners will host an Alice In Chains Night at Safeco Field on August 20 to help the band celebrate the release of their new album, "Rainer Fog." Fans can purchase a package for the event as the Mariners host the defending World Series champions the Houston Astros that includes a terrace club ticket, access to a pre-game album listening party, an Alice In Chains t-shirt and copy of the "Rainier Fog" CD. The baseball launch event takes place ahead of the August 24 release of "Rainier Fog" and the night before Alice In Chains will perform at the city's White River Amphitheatre as part of a North American tour that begins in Vancouver, BC on August 22. Read more - here.
