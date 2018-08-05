Steven Wilson Extends To The Bone Tour Into 2019

The North American run is scheduled to kick off on November 15th at The Vogue in Vancouver, Canada and will run until December 21st where it will wrap up at the Tobin Center in San Antonio, Tx.

Wilsons will be launching the road trip in support of his 2017 album "To The Bone" and had the following to say about it, "I'm pleased to announce that the To The Bone tour will return to North America in November and December of this year, playing many cities I didn't get a chance to visit on the previous leg of the tour - including six shows in Canada." See the dates - here.