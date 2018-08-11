Into Eternity Announce Album Release and Stream First Song (Week in Review)

. Into Eternity Announce Album Release and Stream First Song was a top story on Monday: Into Eternity are streaming a new song called "Fringes of Psychosis". The track comes from their forthcoming sixth album "The Sirens", which will released on October 26th under their just inked deal with M-Theory Audio. "The Sirens" features guest appearances by former vocalist Stu Block (now in Iced Earth), Cam Dixon (ex-Annihilator) and Glen Drover (ex-Megadeth). Listen to the new song here. Guitarist Tim Roth had this to say, "First of all, Into Eternity would like to thank all of our fans for the support regarding this new album we're about to release. The original plan was to release it independently ourselves, but the plan has changed. We are pumped to announce that we are now releasing 'The Sirens' worldwide through M-Theory Audio! Thanks go out to Marco for reaching out to us and providing us a new deal that we simply could not refuse." Read more - here. More Into Eternity News Share this article

