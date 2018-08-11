Monuments Streaming New Song 'A.W.O.L.'

The band had this to say about the forthcoming studio effort, "The word 'phronesis' was a big part of society and philosophy in ancient Greece. Phronesis is wisdom, but a really specific type of wisdom to do with oneself.

"Wisdom on your practical actions, good judgement, being excellent in character, practical wisdom. Learning what to do and what not to do based on experience, being mindful of everything around you. Something that, at times, all of us can be pretty terrible at." Listen to the song - here.