Smashing Pumpkins Jam With Courtney Love At Anniversary Show

The jam took place during the band's 30th anniversary show PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey, which also featured guest appearances from Deftones' Chino Moreno and Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath and Dave Keuning.

During the show Love appeared on stage and performed the Hole classics "Celebrity Skin" and "Malibu" with the Pumpkins. According to Classic Rock, Corgan told the crowd, "We go way back to about 1990. There was a lot of LSD, so it's a blurry year but I do remember the day we met this young lady. She was in this band called Hole. They had a few minor indie hits and then they just faded into obscurity. I jest!

"One of my favourite people in the world. We've made love, we've not made love, we've made up, we've broken up, but we're back together again like George and Tammy. My dearest friend, Courtney Love!"

Love then added, "Nemesis, best friend, lover, worst friend, protector, career maker… I love this man with all my soul - and he co-wrote the songs that keep me sustained, so let's go!" Watch video of the jam - here.