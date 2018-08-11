|
Suicidal Tendencies Stream First Song From New Album (Week in Review)
.
Suicidal Tendencies Stream First Song From New Album was a top story on Monday: Suicidal Tendencies have released a new track called "F.U.B.A.R." The song comes from the veteran group's forthcoming album "Still Cyco Punk After All These Years" which will be released on September 7th. Frontman Mike Muir provided these details, "Over 20 years ago, I recorded my first "solo" CD for release (technically the second, the first being the "Solocide" sessions which probably will never be released as it was intended). The Cyco Miko "Lost my Brain! (Once Again)" album was released in 1995 and even featured guitarist Steve Jones from the Sex Pistols on seven songs. Although [during] the 13 years I was in Suicidal at that point I did things I never dreamed I'd have the chance to, or could happen, there were still way too many times that were extremely difficult to handle. Basically, "love music, don't like the other stuff". Anyhow, remembering that original love for music made me want to do a punk STyle record and at the time I didn't feel it was, could or should be an ST album."
Frontman Mike Muir provided these details, "Over 20 years ago, I recorded my first "solo" CD for release (technically the second, the first being the "Solocide" sessions which probably will never be released as it was intended). The Cyco Miko "Lost my Brain! (Once Again)" album was released in 1995 and even featured guitarist Steve Jones from the Sex Pistols on seven songs. Although [during] the 13 years I was in Suicidal at that point I did things I never dreamed I'd have the chance to, or could happen, there were still way too many times that were extremely difficult to handle. Basically, "love music, don't like the other stuff". Anyhow, remembering that original love for music made me want to do a punk STyle record and at the time I didn't feel it was, could or should be an ST album."