You Me At Six Release '3am' Video

Frontman Josh Franceschi had this to say, "The idea came from watching The Wolf Of Wall Street. In the film there's a scene where the main protagonist, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, has a split reality when under the influence of what he believes to be true and what is actually true.

"That just resonated with us. I worked quite closely with Dan Broadley as I found myself doing a lot of 'acting' in this video. It was new, and a challenge, but he gave me the confidence to embrace it and also have the freedom to go off script."

Director Dan Broadley added, "I remember really early on in the process, we had this unhinged creative conversation about what we all wanted this video to be and how we wanted to push the boundaries of what people expected of You Me At Six.

"I recalled this amazing scene in The Wolf Of Wall Street where it shows Leo making it back home in his Lamborghini whilst totally off his head on drugs, however it later reveals what really happened... and the journey didn't go as well as he remembered.

"I loved that idea and wanted to adapt it to a 'night out' scenario where Josh plays this bouncy alter-ego of himself. I think a highlight was persuading the guys to learn a full dance routine to perform at the climax of the song." Watch it - here.