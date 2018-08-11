|
Brothers Osborne Announce New American Tour Dates (Week in Review)
.
Brothers Osborne Announce New American Tour Dates was a top story on Tuesday: Brothers Osborne have announced that they have added some additional North American tour dates to their forthcoming headlining world tour. In addition to these newly-announced dates, the duo is already scheduled to return to Canada in October as well as headline their second U.K. tour this November. The Wild Feathers and Lucie Silvas will be joining on select dates.
In addition to these newly-announced dates, the duo is already scheduled to return to Canada in October as well as headline their second U.K. tour this November. The Wild Feathers and Lucie Silvas will be joining on select dates.