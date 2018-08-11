DevilDriver Announce U.S. Headline Tour

The new dates will feature support from Jinjer and Raven Black and will be kicking off on October 23rd in Phoenix, AZ at the Marquee and will wrap up on November 18th in San Diego, CA.

Frontman Dez Fafara had the following to say, "It'll be well over a year since we last headlined a full tour when DevilDriver returns in the fall... and on a number one metal charting record! We are bringing some special guests with us - our friends Jinjer will be joining from the Ukraine, and Raven Black as well.

"We have decided to do clubs in order to make sure this is a very close up and personal special event for everyone attending! Get your tickets now, this tour is going to sell out!" - here.