Drew Fortier Releasing Autobiography 'Dark, Depressing, and Hilarious' (Week in Review)
Drew Fortier Releasing Autobiography 'Dark, Depressing, and Hilarious' was a top story on Tuesday: Guitarist and filmmaker Drew Fortier (Bang Tango, Flipp, and Zen From Mars) has announced that he will be releasing his autobiography titled "Dark, Depressing, and Hilarious" on August 24. Here is the synopsis and background on Drew that we were sent: "From cluelessly making a brutally honest and poignant documentary film on the formerly popular rock band Bang Tango, to joining said rock band as a guitarist. "Musician/Filmmaker/Actor and now Author Drew Fortier shares tales from his highly irregular and under the radar career in the entertainment industry which also includes: forming the eclectic pseudo all-star band Zen From Mars, starring in the horror film Her Name Was Christa, playing guitar for and eventually making a film about the late Faith No More frontman Chuck Mosley and becoming a traveling record label executive with Thom Hazaert for Megadeth bassist David Ellefson's EMP Label Group." - here.
