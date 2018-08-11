|
Obituary Announce U.S. Headline Dates Ahead Of Slayer Tour (Week in Review)
Obituary Announce U.S. Headline Dates Ahead Of Slayer Tour was a top story on Tuesday: Obituary have announced that they will be launching a headlining tour across the east coast of the U.S. in September ahead of their participation in the European leg of Slayer's farewell tour which will also feature Lamb of God and Anthrax. The new headline dates will feature support from Exmortus and will be kicking off on September 1st in Carrboro, NC and will wrap up on September 16th in Ocala, FL.
