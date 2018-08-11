News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Hyro The Hero's Bullet (Week in Review)

.
Hyro The Hero

Singled Out: Hyro The Hero's Bullet was a top story on Tuesday: Hyro The Hero tells us about the track "Bullet" from his recently released EP "Flagged Channel". Here is the story:

My single "Bullet" means a lot to me. It's my first single out in seven years since my last album "Birth, School, Work, Death". It's packed with hard hitting poetic messages that gets straight to the point and still makes you think.

When I received the music for it, I was at my studio in Glendale, CA. Marc O'Connell from Taking Back Sunday was in town and wanted to come through and show me some of his hip-hop beats he had been working on. Once he came I said "Yo, check out this new music I just got for my album, my A&R sent it from a producer named Shawn McGhee." I literally received the email when he knocked. We both played it loud and he said, "Hell yeah, you can rock that."

A few days later I was able to sit with it and lyrically kill my verses easily. The riff was insane so it instantly told me to speak about the injustice that's taking place today. A topic I'm all too familiar with being a black man in America. The chorus was my only issue. I wanted it to be hard-hitting and get the point across without saying too much. I probably made three different choruses. Much props to my A&R Mike Gitter who kept pushing me to make it better and better. Feeling a bit frustrated trying to find the right words I stepped away for a day. (I do that to clear my mind from thinking too much) In the process though, the words "A bullet doesn't have a name on it" kept going off in my head. I finally answered that thought by saying " But I'll put one on that Mufu$&er". Then I instantly yelled "I Got A Bullet with Your Name".

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the EP - right here!

More Hyro The Hero News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Hyro The Hero's Bullet

Butcher Babies, Hyro The Hero And Tetrarch Announce Tour

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio- Dave Grohl Releases Video Of Full Epic New Song Performance- Ace Frehley Streams New Song- more

AC/DC Album Speculation Fueled By Studio Photo- Slash To Play Special Show At Iconic Music Club- Rob Zombie And Marilyn Manson Forced To Cancel Show At Last Minute- more

Dave Grohl Previews 23 Minute Solo Song 'Play'- Toto Answering Weezer Back With Release Of Hash Pipe Cover- Phil Collins Plays Well With Robert Plant, Clapton, McCartney- more

AC/DC New Album Rumors Heating Up- Foreigner Announce More Reunion Shows With Original Members- Iron Maiden Respond To Songwriting Lawsuit- Dave Grohl- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio

Dave Grohl Releases Video Of Full Epic New Song Performance

Ace Frehley Streams New Song 'Rockin' With The Boys'

Five Finger Death Punch Frontman Jams With Bad Wolves

Led Zeppelin Stream Classic 'Rock And Roll' Performance

Hopesfall Release 'Bradley Fighting Vehicle' Video

Shinedown Release 'Get Up' Video

Yes Kick Off Anniversary Tour With Rare Club Show

Circles Release 'Dream Sequence' Video

Video From Pearl Jam's Summer Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Singled Out: Framing Hanley's Puzzle Pieces

Alex Chilton And Peter Holsapple Lost 1970s Recordings To Be Released

Alex Chilton And Peter Holsapple Lost 1970s Recordings To Be Released

AC/DC Album Speculation Fueled By Studio Photo

Slash To Play Special Show At Iconic Music Club

Rob Zombie And Marilyn Manson Forced To Cancel Show At Last Minute

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.