An Intimate Evening with Santana 2019 Residency Announced

The guitarist will perform 8 shows at the House Of Blues at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino starting January 23, 2019. The new dates mark Santana's seventh year at the intimate venue.

A portion of all tickets sold will be donated to the guitarist's Milagro Foundation, a charity that supports underrepresented and vulnerable children and youth in the areas of arts, education and health; in addition, a contribution will also be made to the House Of Blues Music Forward Foundation, which accelerates real-life skills for youth using music as the bridge to success through music industry mentorships and access to music education. Read more - here.