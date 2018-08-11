News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




An Intimate Evening with Santana 2019 Residency Announced (Week in Review)

.
Carlos Santana

An Intimate Evening with Santana 2019 Residency Announced was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Carlos Santana has announced dates for an early 2019 residency in Las Vegas, NV that is billed as "An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live."

The guitarist will perform 8 shows at the House Of Blues at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino starting January 23, 2019. The new dates mark Santana's seventh year at the intimate venue.

A portion of all tickets sold will be donated to the guitarist's Milagro Foundation, a charity that supports underrepresented and vulnerable children and youth in the areas of arts, education and health; in addition, a contribution will also be made to the House Of Blues Music Forward Foundation, which accelerates real-life skills for youth using music as the bridge to success through music industry mentorships and access to music education. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Carlos Santana News

An Intimate Evening with Santana 2019 Residency Announced

