Lady Gaga Announces Two Las Vegas Residency Shows

We were sent the following details: Her Las Vegas residency will feature two unique shows in the intimate venue. Lady Gaga Enigma is a brand-new odyssey of her pop hits built as an experience unlike any other while Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano will feature stripped-down versions of her hits as well as music from the Great American Songbook.

Lady Gaga said, "I can't wait to share Enigma with all of my fans and with Las Vegas. We're creating a show unlike anything I've done before. It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us. The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love and music." See the dates - here.