Phil Collins Plays Well With Robert Plant, Clapton, McCartney For Box Set

As the name suggest, the new 4-disc set will feature collaborations with other artists including Robert Plant, Eric Clapton, Paul McCartney, Brian Eno and more.

Collins had this to say, "Some would say I've lived a charmed life. I've done what I wanted for most of it, and got paid well for doing something I'd have done for nothing. Playing the drums.

"During that time I've played with most of my heroes, most have become close friends. Over these 4 CDs you'll find a mere smattering of those moments. I thank the artists for letting me put this CD together, no easy task!" See the tracklisting - here.