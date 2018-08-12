News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Phil Collins Plays Well With Robert Plant, Clapton, McCartney For Box Set (Week in Review)

.
Phil Collins

Phil Collins Plays Well With Robert Plant, Clapton, McCartney For Box Set was a top story on Wednesday: Former Genesis icon Phil Collins has announced that he will releasing a new box set on September 28th via CD and digitally called "Plays Well With Others".

As the name suggest, the new 4-disc set will feature collaborations with other artists including Robert Plant, Eric Clapton, Paul McCartney, Brian Eno and more.

Collins had this to say, "Some would say I've lived a charmed life. I've done what I wanted for most of it, and got paid well for doing something I'd have done for nothing. Playing the drums.

"During that time I've played with most of my heroes, most have become close friends. Over these 4 CDs you'll find a mere smattering of those moments. I thank the artists for letting me put this CD together, no easy task!" See the tracklisting - here.

More Phil Collins News

