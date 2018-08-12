|
Toto Answering Weezer Back With Release Of Hash Pipe Cover (Week in Review)
Toto Answering Weezer Back With Release Of Hash Pipe Cover was a top story on Wednesday: Toto have recorded their interpretation of Weezer's hit song "Hash Pipe" and will be releasing it this Friday (August 10th) after the alt-rockers answered an online strong who challenged them to cover Toto's classic hits "Africa" and "Rosanna." "It seemed only right that WE - Toto did a version of one of their songs so we started digging around, listening to a bunch of their music, which I have grown to like a lot. My 30 something kids were flipped over Weezer recording two of our songs as they are fans and we picked 'Hash Pipe'. The irony that we were smoking hash before these guys were alive was not lost on us, and the other is it has a killer melody and a great groove. We wanted to do something that rocked. We give you our version -- with a little of our thing on it like they did their ' thing' to ours. It is an unlikely collaboration, but some of the best ones are unexpected." Read more - here.
