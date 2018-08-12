|
Aerosmith's First Touring Van Discovered In The Woods (Week in Review)
.
Aerosmith's First Touring Van Discovered In The Woods was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) The original van used by Aerosmith on tour in the 1970s has been found in the Massachusetts woods by the hosts of The History Channel series American Pickers.
Boston.com reports a recent episode saw show hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz track down the rusted, 1964 International Harvester Metro van in Chesterfield, MA, about 110 miles west of Boston.
The property's owner, identified only as Phil, said the previous owner had a connection to the band and the vehicle was there when he bought the land. The van's authenticity and history was confirmed in the American Pickers episode by Aerosmith founding member and guitarist Ray Tabano, who was in the group from 1970 -71 before being replaced by Brad Whitford.
"I'm afraid to say how long it is, but it's been like 40 years since we've been in this thing," said Tabano. "We'd drive from Boston up to New Hampshire for $125, then after the gas, the tolls, and the food and back, we'd all make like $3 apiece." Read more - here.
hennemusic
is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.