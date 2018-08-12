News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Aerosmith's First Touring Van Discovered In The Woods (Week in Review)

.
Aerosmith

Aerosmith's First Touring Van Discovered In The Woods was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) The original van used by Aerosmith on tour in the 1970s has been found in the Massachusetts woods by the hosts of The History Channel series American Pickers.

Boston.com reports a recent episode saw show hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz track down the rusted, 1964 International Harvester Metro van in Chesterfield, MA, about 110 miles west of Boston.

The property's owner, identified only as Phil, said the previous owner had a connection to the band and the vehicle was there when he bought the land. The van's authenticity and history was confirmed in the American Pickers episode by Aerosmith founding member and guitarist Ray Tabano, who was in the group from 1970 -71 before being replaced by Brad Whitford.

"I'm afraid to say how long it is, but it's been like 40 years since we've been in this thing," said Tabano. "We'd drive from Boston up to New Hampshire for $125, then after the gas, the tolls, and the food and back, we'd all make like $3 apiece." Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Aerosmith News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Aerosmith's First Touring Van Discovered In The Woods

Aerosmith To Rock The Today Show Later This Month

Aerosmith Singer Steven Tyler's Late Night TV Appearance Goes Online

Who Inspired Aerosmith's 'Dude (Looks Like a Lady)' Revealed

Aerosmith Planning 50th Anniversary Tour

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler's Daughters Wish Him A Happy 70th Birthday

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Releases 'Out On A Limb' Doc Trailer

Aerosmith Frontman Steven Tyler Announces Solo Tour

Aerosmith Guitarist Announces Joe Perry And Friends Shows

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Featured In Two Super Bowl Commercials

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio- Dave Grohl Releases Video Of Full Epic New Song Performance- Ace Frehley Streams New Song- more

AC/DC Album Speculation Fueled By Studio Photo- Slash To Play Special Show At Iconic Music Club- Rob Zombie And Marilyn Manson Forced To Cancel Show At Last Minute- more

Dave Grohl Previews 23 Minute Solo Song 'Play'- Toto Answering Weezer Back With Release Of Hash Pipe Cover- Phil Collins Plays Well With Robert Plant, Clapton, McCartney- more

AC/DC New Album Rumors Heating Up- Foreigner Announce More Reunion Shows With Original Members- Iron Maiden Respond To Songwriting Lawsuit- Dave Grohl- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio

Dave Grohl Releases Video Of Full Epic New Song Performance

Ace Frehley Streams New Song 'Rockin' With The Boys'

Five Finger Death Punch Frontman Jams With Bad Wolves

Led Zeppelin Stream Classic 'Rock And Roll' Performance

Hopesfall Release 'Bradley Fighting Vehicle' Video

Shinedown Release 'Get Up' Video

Yes Kick Off Anniversary Tour With Rare Club Show

Circles Release 'Dream Sequence' Video

Video From Pearl Jam's Summer Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Singled Out: Framing Hanley's Puzzle Pieces

Alex Chilton And Peter Holsapple Lost 1970s Recordings To Be Released

Alex Chilton And Peter Holsapple Lost 1970s Recordings To Be Released

AC/DC Album Speculation Fueled By Studio Photo

Slash To Play Special Show At Iconic Music Club

Rob Zombie And Marilyn Manson Forced To Cancel Show At Last Minute

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.