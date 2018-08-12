Alex Chilton And Peter Holsapple Lost 1970s Recordings To Be Released

It was 1978 at Sam Phillips Recording Service in Memphis. North Carolinian Peter Holsapple had rolled into town chasing the essence of Big Star. He hooked up with musician/engineer/friend-of-Big-Star, Richard Rosebrough after approaching, and being turned down by, Chris Bell, who Holsapple had hoped might be interested in producing him. Together Richard and Peter started laying down tracks during the off hours at the studio.



Chilton, meanwhile, was knee-deep in the making of Like Flies on Sherbert, also being tracked at Phillips. He told Peter, "I heard some of that stuff you're working on with Richard ... and it really sucks." Alex promised to come by and show Peter "how it's done." Read more - here.

