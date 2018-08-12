News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Alex Chilton And Peter Holsapple Lost 1970s Recordings To Be Released (Week in Review)

.
Alex Chilton

Alex Chilton And Peter Holsapple Lost 1970s Recordings To Be Released was a top story on Thursday: (Conqueroo) Newly discovered recordings from Peter Holsapple And Alex Chilton, that were cut in Memphis in the late 1970s will be released by Omnivore Recordings on October 12th. We were sent the following details:

It was 1978 at Sam Phillips Recording Service in Memphis. North Carolinian Peter Holsapple had rolled into town chasing the essence of Big Star. He hooked up with musician/engineer/friend-of-Big-Star, Richard Rosebrough after approaching, and being turned down by, Chris Bell, who Holsapple had hoped might be interested in producing him. Together Richard and Peter started laying down tracks during the off hours at the studio.

Chilton, meanwhile, was knee-deep in the making of Like Flies on Sherbert, also being tracked at Phillips. He told Peter, "I heard some of that stuff you're working on with Richard ... and it really sucks." Alex promised to come by and show Peter "how it's done." Read more - here.

Conqueroo submitted this story.
It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.

More Alex Chilton News

