Alex Chilton And Peter Holsapple Lost 1970s Recordings To Be Released (Week in Review)
Alex Chilton And Peter Holsapple Lost 1970s Recordings To Be Released was a top story on Thursday: (Conqueroo) Newly discovered recordings from Peter Holsapple And Alex Chilton, that were cut in Memphis in the late 1970s will be released by Omnivore Recordings on October 12th. We were sent the following details: It was 1978 at Sam Phillips Recording Service in Memphis. North Carolinian Peter Holsapple had rolled into town chasing the essence of Big Star. He hooked up with musician/engineer/friend-of-Big-Star, Richard Rosebrough after approaching, and being turned down by, Chris Bell, who Holsapple had hoped might be interested in producing him. Together Richard and Peter started laying down tracks during the off hours at the studio.
